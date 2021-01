The Oklahoma State Department of Health plans to launch an app on Thursday to help people find when and where they can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

That comes on the heels of an announcement the agency will set up points of dispensing sites, or PODS, across the state to help administer shots to people in phase two of the vaccination plan.

As of Saturday, the state reported receiving 175,000 doses of vaccine and administering fewer than 50,500, mostly to health care workers in phase one.