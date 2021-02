6:31 a.m. newscast

Tuesday's top stories:

• A bill that would allow public bodies to resume meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been sent to the governor's office. Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign it.

• The city of Tulsa says it's doing its best to keep arterial roads deiced, but a frigid forecast with potential for more freezing rain may mean slick streets throughout the week and weekend.