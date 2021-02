6:31 a.m. newscast

Tuesday's top stories:

• State officials said Monday they will attempt to guard against sky-high energy bills for Oklahomans after the winter weather emergency.

• The state opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to teachers, school staff, and people 16 and up with comorbidities on Monday.

• Hundreds of Tulsans continue to lack running water and/or remain under a voluntary boil water advisory due to water system failures caused by the prolonged cold weather.