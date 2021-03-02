Tuesday's News Update From KWGS

Tuesday's top stories:

• Thousands of doses of the recently approved Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are en route to Oklahoma.

• State officials say the enormous discrepancy between COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma reported by the state health department and the federal CDC is the result of the state's reporting system, and that the number is likely closer to the roughly 7,000 reported by the CDC than the 4,478 reported by the state.

• Tulsa held a commemoration for one year since the city's first COVID patient sought care on March 1, 2020.

Oklahoma Expects Shipment Of 31,500 Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Doses This Week

State health officials expect to receive an initial allocation of 31,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine later this week.

The Food and Drug Administration approved an emergency use authorization for the one-dose vaccine over the weekend. Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said there are situations where giving a single dose will be more advantageous.

State Epidemiologist: Reporting System Behind Gap Between State, CDC COVID Death Tallies

How many Oklahomans have died from COVID-19?

As of Monday, the state said nearly 4,500, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said almost 7,000. State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor said the CDC's tally is probably close to the real total.

Tulsa Commemorates 1 Year Since COVID Appeared

Tulsa marked one year since COVID-19 made its first appearance in the community on Monday.

On March 1, 2020, Tulsa’s first COVID patient checked in to a St. Francis urgent care clinic. Oklahoma’s first confirmed case was reported five days later: a Tulsa County man who had recently traveled to Italy.