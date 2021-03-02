Tuesday's News Update From KWGS

6:31 a.m. newscast

Tuesday's top stories:

• Thousands of doses of the recently approved Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are en route to Oklahoma.

• State officials say the enormous discrepancy between COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma reported by the state health department and the federal CDC is the result of the state's reporting system, and that the number is likely closer to the roughly 7,000 reported by the CDC than the 4,478 reported by the state.

• Tulsa held a commemoration for one year since the city's first COVID patient sought care on March 1, 2020.