6:31 a.m. newscast

Tuesday's top stories:

• Oklahoma has opened to phase three of its vaccine distribution plan, making vaccine appointments available to more than two million Oklahomans.

• The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted Monday to advance the commutation request of death row inmate Julius Jones, a Black man convicted of a 2002 Edmond murder and whose case has become high-profile on the national stage after a documentary and involvement of celebrities including Kim Kardashian