Tuesday's News Update From KWGS

By 5 hours ago

Tuesday's top stories:

• With some hospital ICUs at capacity due to a crush of COVID patients in Oklahoma, the state health department says hospitalizations are at a "worrying" but "manageable" level.

• While Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has indicated there are no current plans for a return to the city's mandatory mask ordinance, some cities in the region, like St. Louis, are reimplementing such mandates.

• Gov. Kevin Stitt is in the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan for a trip meant to "promote and expand Oklahoma’s strategic partnerships with Azerbaijan."

Related Content

Stitt Makes Surprise Trip To Azerbaijan To Discuss 'Strategic Partnerships'

By 21 hours ago
Office of Gov. Kevin Stitt

Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) is a long way from home this week, as his office announced Monday morning he had landed in Baku, Azerbaijan, for a week-long trip to "promote and expand Oklahoma’s strategic partnerships with Azerbaijan."

The Southern Caucuses nation on the Caspian Sea has an oil-and-gas economy bolstered by tourism and agribusiness, all sectors Oklahoma is long-established in or aiming to grow. 