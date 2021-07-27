Tuesday's News Update From KWGS

6:31 a.m. newscast

Tuesday's top stories:

• With some hospital ICUs at capacity due to a crush of COVID patients in Oklahoma, the state health department says hospitalizations are at a "worrying" but "manageable" level.

• While Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has indicated there are no current plans for a return to the city's mandatory mask ordinance, some cities in the region, like St. Louis, are reimplementing such mandates.

• Gov. Kevin Stitt is in the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan for a trip meant to "promote and expand Oklahoma’s strategic partnerships with Azerbaijan."