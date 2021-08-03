Tuesday's News Update From KWGS

Tuesday's top stories:

• Oklahoma hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased dramatically over the past week.

• While Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a law forbidding school districts from making their own decisions regarding mask mandates, pediatricians are urging Oklahoma parents to follow CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics guidance and send all kids 2 and older to school in masks and get all kids 12 and older vaccinated against COVID-19.

• Poor air quality continues in the Tulsa area Tuesday due to wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest.

House Democrats Call For Special Session To Repeal Ban On School Mask Requirements

Oklahoma House Democrats are calling for a special session to repeal the law now pre-empting school boards from requiring masks because of COVID-19.

The law requires an emergency declaration from the governor before schools implement a mask mandate. House Minority Leader Emily Virgin said school boards know the most about what’s happening in their communities.

OU Pediatricians Encourage Masks, Vaccinations Ahead Of Back-To-School

Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health

Pediatricians at OU Health are backing recommendations for universal masking in the classroom and kids 12 and up being vaccinated against COVID-19, ahead of a back-to-school season taking place against the backdrop of a surge in infections in Oklahoma.