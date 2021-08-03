Tuesday's News Update From KWGS

7:31 a.m. newscast

Tuesday's top stories:

• Oklahoma hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased dramatically over the past week.

• While Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a law forbidding school districts from making their own decisions regarding mask mandates, pediatricians are urging Oklahoma parents to follow CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics guidance and send all kids 2 and older to school in masks and get all kids 12 and older vaccinated against COVID-19.

• Poor air quality continues in the Tulsa area Tuesday due to wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest.