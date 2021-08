6:31 a.m. newscast

Tuesday's top stories:

• The Oklahoma State Department of Health says they hope full FDA approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine helps increase uptake in the state.

• Saint Francis Health System says they are continuing to struggle under the weight of a near-record number of COVID patients.

• The Oklahoma Poison Center is asking Oklahomans not to eat livestock medication in an attempt to treat or prevent COVID-19, despite what they may have seen on Youtube or Facebook.