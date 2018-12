Tulsa’s US Beef is selling all of its Arby’s restuarants.

The firm has announced it is selling the eateries to San Francisco’s Flynn Group. 368-locations in all. will be sold.U.S. Beef’s founders — Bob Davis and his son, Jeff Davis — opened their first Arby’s in 1969 in Tulsa, and the Davis family later expanded the brand to nine Midwest and Western states.

Flynn says it will keep its Arby’s headquarters in Tulsa.