Tulsa Area Could See 4 to 6 Inches of Snow Through Wednesday Evening

The National Weather Service is predicting up to 6 inches of snow in parts of northeastern Oklahoma during a storm expected to last Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

Forecasters predict 4 to 6 inches of snow in areas under a winter storm warning, with as many as 8 inches possible locally.

Around 0.1 inches of ice accumulation is also possible in counties under the winter storm warning. Those include Tulsa, Washington, Osage, Wagoner, Creek and Rogers counties.

Other counties south and east of Tulsa are under a winter storm watch, NWS forecasts predict less snow but more ice accumulations there. Those counties include Muskogee, Cherokee and Adair.

NWS forecasts predict the highest amounts of precipitation will be along the I-44 corridor. They expect travel to be "very difficult to impossible" and that road conditions will deteriorate throughout Wednesday.