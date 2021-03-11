Related Program: 
The Tulsa Artist Fellowship Announces a New Series of 20+ Arts Integration Awards

Our guest on StudioTulsa is Carolyn Sickles, the Executive Director of Tulsa Artist Fellowship, or TAF, which is an arts-and-community-focused project of the George Kaiser Family Foundation. The TAF recently announced that it has given 22 of its fellows an Arts Integration Award for 2020-2021, which is meant to help these artists further their involvement with (and presence within) the Tulsa community via new works, new series, and so on. The award includes a $25,000 stipend, $10,000 in project resources, and also free living and work spaces. As Sickles tells us, a few of the notable, now-in-progress endeavors stemming from this award include Liz Blood's "Creative Field Guide to Northeastern Oklahoma," Joy Harjo's "We Were There When Jazz Was Invented: Jazz of Southeastern Native Nations Peoples," Karl Jones' "Goff-Fest," and Quraysh Ali Lansana's "The Namesake Project."

