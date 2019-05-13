Tulsa Ballet Offers "From Ballet to Broadway"

This weekend, from May 9th through the 12th, Tulsa Ballet will present a season-closing Signature Series program titled "From Ballet to Broadway." It's a line-up of three works that, each and all, deeply blend classical ballet with Broadway-style dance and movement. These works include two American "classics" as well as a very exciting brand-new work: "Fancy Free" by Jerome Robbins, "Who Cares?" by George Balanchine, and "Remember Our Song" by Andy Blankenbuehler (who is the three-time Tony Award-winning choreographer of Broadway's "Hamilton"). Our guest on ST is Marcello Angelini, Tulsa Ballet's artistic director.