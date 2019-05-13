Tulsa Ballet Offers "From Ballet to Broadway"

"Hamilton" fans get their chance to see the show in Tulsa in roughly two and a half years.

The Broadway smash's national tour stop in summer 2019 was announced along with Celebrity Attractions' 2017–18 season. CEO Ed Payton said Tulsa’s commitment to Broadway musicals was established in 1996 during a sold-out, six-week run of Phantom of the Opera.

"Unlike the six weeks, we are going to have a much smaller run of the show, because everywhere it goes, they want it for a very long time," Payton said. "And so it is going to be a very limited engagement, unfortunately."