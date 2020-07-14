Tulsa Chamber Pursuing COVID Recovery Initiatives

By 11 seconds ago

The Tulsa Regional Chamber has an initiative in the works to get tourists back to the area.

President of Regional Tourism Ray Hoyt said road trips are on the table for many, and a campaign aimed at those within a six-hour drive is coming together. Hoyt said it includes working with local businesses to show they’re following appropriate safety guidelines, but it’s going to take a broader effort as well.

"We’ll be providing some PPE, but clearly , it’s going to be a robust campaign for the next six months inviting locals and visitors to come back to Tulsa, that as a community, we’re clean and safe. I think the mask ordinance that’s going to come out here in the next day or two is going to be important to that message," Hoyt said.

Hoyt is pushing for city councilors to adopt Mayor G.T. Bynum’s proposed mask ordinance.

The chamber is also looking for ways to restart northeast Oklahoma’s creative industries that have been stalled by the coronavirus pandemic. Hoyt said the chamber has applied for film recovery programs to help with things like acquiring personal protective equipment for crews and certifying a COVID coordinator that helps ensure productions are following safety guidelines.

"We’re also working same thing with the music industry on how we can create stipends and ancillary income to those musicians so that they perform in our restaurants and some of our attractions," Hoyt said.

Tags: 
Tulsa Regional Chamber
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Travel / Tourism
Film
Music

Related Content

Proposed Tulsa Mask Requirement Would Apply Only to Adults

By 57 minutes ago
Roland Leach / U.S. Air Force

An ordinance Tulsa city councilors will consider Wednesday will require adults to wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in some public settings.

Face coverings will be required inside indoor spaces open to the public and in outdoor areas where people cannot keep six feet away from others who don’t live with them. There are exceptions for people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a face covering, people who are eating or drinking, or people doing a job where a face covering is a hazard.

Masks will be encouraged but not required for children.

Traffic Starting to Pick up at Tulsa International Airport

By May 26, 2020
Tulsa Airport

After seeing steep drops in traffic in March and April, Tulsa International Airport officials are starting to see a rebound.

According to Transportation Security Administration figures, passenger numbers at Tulsa International were down 53% in March and almost 96% in April from the same months the year before.

Tulsa Airports CEO Alexis Higgins said during a Tulsa Regional Chamber business event more people came through the security checkpoint on Friday than they’d seen since mid-March.

Civic Boosters Hope Booking Of National Livestock Show In July Can Jumpstart Tulsa's Tourism Economy

By May 20, 2020

Tulsa's tourist industry is hoping a major event recently booked for Expo Square in July could be the start of the economy's revivial. 

The week-long National Junior Angus Show will bring thousands of visitors and $2.5 million to Tulsa, according to Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism.

"We're excited about the whole opportunity to kickstart the tourism aspect of what's going on in the community," Hoyt said.