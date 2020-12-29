Tulsa City Council Implores Employers To Allow Telework Whenever Possible Due To Severe COVID Risk

By 1 hour ago
  • Tulsa City Councilors Kara Joy McKee (left) and Lori Decter Wright at a Dec. 16 meeting at Tulsa City Hall.
    Tulsa City Councilors Kara Joy McKee (left) and Lori Decter Wright at a Dec. 16 meeting at Tulsa City Hall.
    Tulsa City Council

The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved a resolution imploring employers to allow for telework as much as possible due to the ongoing severe risk of contracting COVID-19 locally.

"The rate of viral transmission in our community right now is very, very high," said Councilor Lori Decter Wright, one of the resolution's sponsors, at a Dec. 16 meeting. "It is a level red according to the White House task force, the CDC and our own health department. That means you should stay home unless it's essential."

"So I hope that while this isn't an ordinance, it's enough of a policy position to really communicate, really, the situation we're in," Decter Wright said.

"We are strongly encouraging -- in fact, I would say imploring -- businesses to find creative ways to let anybody who works from home stay home," said Councilor Kara Joy McKee, the measure's other sponsor. "Because we know that there are folks like restaurant and retail workers who absolutely can not stay home. If every one of us who can stay home stays home, that gives some more space for those folks to avoid the virus."

McKee and Decter Wright noted that many businesses successfully implemented telework options during the "first wave" of the pandemic in the spring, and that current infection rates are significantly worse than then.

The council said at the meeting that the Tulsa Health Department was not currently recommending additional restrictive measures to combat the virus' spread at this time.

Tags: 
Tulsa City Council
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

With Virtual Meetings Provision Expired, Tulsa City Council to Hold Inauguration in Council Chambers

By Nov 30, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

The Tulsa City Council convenes next Monday for its inauguration, where all nine councilors will be sworn in.

Afterward, the council will hold a special meeting to elect the chair and vice-chair. Despite the worsening pandemic, that will all happen in the city council chambers.

Councilor Lori Decter Wright said they don’t have much choice.

Public Health Officials Stress Vaccines Not Immediate Cure-All, Prevention Efforts Still Crucial

By Dec 17, 2020
Tulsa Health Department

While the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in Oklahoma is being universally celebrated by public health officials, health care workers and medical leaders, they are stressing that the immunizations won't have immediate impact on infection levels and vigilance is still necessary to prevent unnecessary transmission of the virus.

"It is here to stay, regardless of our vaccination process," said Dr. Jennifer Clark of the OSU Center for Health Sciences' Project ECHO faculty team. "Masking is going to be with us for probably the next year to two years until we get appropriately immunized."

Bars Sue Stitt Over COVID Curfew Order, Granted Temporary Restraining Order From Enforcement

By Dec 18, 2020
Youtube/ Gov. Kevin Stitt

UPDATE at 5:15 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 18: A judge granted plaintiffs a temporary restraining order in this case. This story has been updated to include that development and reaction from the governor and the ABLE Commission.

A group of bar owners filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kevin Stitt Thursday, saying his executive order that in-person service stop at 11:00 p.m. each night in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 is onerous, unlawful and outside the bounds of his authority.