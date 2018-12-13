Tulsa City Council Takes up Proposal to Let Certain Professionals Certify Their Own Building Plans

Tulsa City Council has taken up a proposal to let developers get building permits faster by certifying their own plans.

Mayor G.T. Bynum first talked about self-certification in 2017, saying it will spur development. The plan would let state-licensed architects, landscape architects and engineers attest that plans meet state and local building codes. The ordinance says anyone self-certifying plans must follow established professional standards and stick to their areas of expertise.

"For example, the Board of Engineers does not allow the engineers to certify an architectural set of plans. That would be practicing outside of their area," said City of Tulsa Development Services Director Yuen Ho.

The change will accelerate the permit process, which can take a month or more currently.

"Because when the documents are submitted and they’re all ready, we can issue the permit the same day," Ho said.

Ho said the city is not abdicating any of its responsibilities by allowing self-certification.

"The plans are still subject to staff review, as are inspections. Definitely, our city inspectors will go out and look at the construction project. So, no abdication at all," Ho said.

The city may audit self-certified plans and rescind permits. It will also be responsible for reviewing fire protection systems and performing inspections before buildings may open.

The council could vote on the proposal next week.