Tulsa City Council Votes to Extend Deadline for South Tulsa/Jenks Funding Commitment

By 54 minutes ago

Credit Matt Trotter / KWGS

The Tulsa City Council wants to give the Muscogee (Creek) Nation two more years to decide whether it can commit $16 million dollars to building an Arkansas River Dam near 101st Street.

The deadline for that was Dec. 31 of this year. The council voted last week to extend the deadline to Dec. 31, 2022. Councilor Phil Lakin said the additional time will ensure everyone’s budgets have recovered from 2019’s spring floods and the coronavirus pandemic and will give Tulsa officials time to meet with Muscogee (Creek) officials about the matter.

"I don’t know when we’ll be out of duress, just generally, as a community, and then I don’t know when they’ll be out of duress. I have no access to their financial statements. They’re the only ones who know," Lakin said.

The Vision Tulsa sales tax package included more than $64 million for a south Tulsa/Jenks dam similar to midtown’s Zink Dam, but spending that money is contingent upon the City of Jenks and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation kicking in another $32.9 million to cover the rest of the costs. If the additional funding isn’t committed by the deadline, Tulsa will reallocate its share, with the first $18 million creating a maintenance fund for Zink Dam.

District Nine Councilor Jayme Fowler said if that happens, the council should ensure the remaining funds go toward projects in the 101st and Riverside area.

"It’s very important that we understand that, you know what, the voters of south Tulsa, west Tulsa, Jenks, I would assume the reason they voted for that Vision package, obviously, is because they thought there would be some benefits remitted back to them," Fowler said.

Principal Chief David Hill told the Tulsa World last week the Muscogee (Creek) Nation won’t know until at least next month whether it can afford its share.

Jenks voters approved $16.6 million for the dam in 2016.

Tags: 
City of Tulsa
Tulsa City Council
Arkansas River
Muscogee Creek Nation
Jenks

Related Content

New Arkansas River Pedestrian Bridge Threatening to Come in up to $7M over Budget

By Nov 30, 2020
Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates

Another round of cost-cutting is underway on the Gateway Bridge, the Arkansas River pedestrian bridge set to be Tulsa’s newest landmark.

Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC Director and Trustee Jeff Stava is overseeing the project. He told the Sales Tax Overview Committee last week that within a few weeks of the last round of bid openings in late September, two companies backed out, pushing up the total cost $5 million and setting the bridge to come in $4.6 million to $7.1 million over its $27.4 million dollar budget.

Researchers Estimate Dams Would Give Tulsa $122M Economic Boost Annually

By Mar 18, 2016

Vision Tulsa’s low-water dam projects could be worth at least $122 million a year.

OU’s Center for Economic and Management Research studied the potential impact of river development by looking at eight other cities with successful riverfront development. City Councilor G.T. Bynum has led the "water in the river" charge the past few years.

"When you consider that the total cost of building the two lakes is right around $130 million, that's a substantial annual return on investment," Bynum said.

River Redo? New Dam Proposal Coming

By Jul 16, 2015
KWGS News

It may be time to forget everything you’ve heard about putting dams in the Arkansas River.

City Councilor G.T. Bynum has a new proposal.

"Stage one would be rebuilding Zink Dam in Tulsa at 29th and Riverside, building a dam at 49th and Riverside, which will create more of a continuous lake effect in midtown Tulsa, and then doing another one at 103rd and Riverside that we would be sharing with the City of Jenks," Bynum said.

That would leave out Sand Springs and Bixby.