Tulsa City Councilor's Mom Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Tulsa City Councilor Crista Patrick’s mother has unexpectedly died.

Mary Ann Dannette Patrick, 69, was killed in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Verdigris yesterday. Police said it happened near Highway 266 and South 4100 Road around 1 p.m.

Dannette was the widow of David Patrick, Crista’s father and a long-time city councilor who held the District Three seat before she was elected. David Patrick died unexpectedly in September 2018 at age 67.

"Our family is heartbroken at this unexpected, tragic loss, especially so soon after the loss my father. At this time, we are still processing everything and kindly ask that everyone respect our privacy while we are grieving," Crista Patrick said in a statement.