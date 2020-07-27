Tulsa County Approves Initial $3 Million from Coronavirus Funds for Housing Assistance

By 20 minutes ago

Tulsa County Commissioners approved on Monday an initial $3 million for local housing assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tulsa Housing Authority will administer the program, which should start late next month. THA President and CEO Aaron Darden said funds will be available to Tulsa County residents who are having trouble paying their rent or mortgage because of the pandemic, hopefully helping them stave off eviction.

"The worst thing that you can do right now is make someone homeless in the midst of a pandemic where you are pretty much eliminating their ability to be able to social distance. They’re either going to end up in a shelter or they’re going to end up crowded into a home or an apartment with family or friends," Darden said.

Darden said THA was approved for a total amount of $14.25 million for the assistance program, which county officials will disburse in $3 million allocations as needed from their allotment of federal coronavirus relief funds.

Commissioner Stan Sallee said while some landlords and tenants have been able to work things out and avoid eviction, not all have been successful at doing that.

"There’s been some pain out there, and I think this assistance is going to be well received, just like the business assistance we just recently launched. It won’t serve all the needs, but it’s going to certainly impact those that we can help," Sallee said.

Tulsa County has approved more than $4 million for small business assistance from its federal coronavirus funding over the past two weeks.

Tags: 
Tulsa County
Real Estate and Housing
eviction
Tulsa Housing Authority

Related Content

Anticipating Surge in Oklahoma Evictions, Organizations Work to Bolster Mediation Program

By Jul 24, 2020

One analysis estimates as many as 133,000 evictions may be filed in Oklahoma over the next four months as a federal moratorium expires.

Several organizations in the state are teaming up to head off any surge in evictions. The Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation, Oklahoma Bar Association, and COVID task forces in Tulsa and Oklahoma City are working to beef up the Early Settlement Mediation Program.

Oklahoma CARES Act Funds Designated for Eviction, Small Business Relief Grants

By Jun 19, 2020

Some of Oklahoma's $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding is going toward grant programs to help struggling small businesses and families facing eviction.

A small business relief program is getting $100 million, with 20% allocated for businesses owned by people of color. Governor’s Minority Business Council Chair David Castillo said that will help a woman he knows who had to lay off almost all of her restaurant staff and nearly shut down as the pandemic cut into her business.

Tulsa Nonprofits Band Together to Offer Eviction Relief for Potentially Hundreds of Families

By Jun 9, 2020
Rental Realities

Tulsa nonprofits have teamed up to keep potentially hundreds of families from being evicted.

With funding from the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation and the Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund managed by the Tulsa Community Foundation and Tulsa Area United Way, Restore Hope Ministries will work with landlords and tenants on the Tulsa County court eviction docket to get them into mediation instead.

Restore Hope Executive Director Jeff Jaynes said there will be some terms both parties must agree to before past-due rent is paid.