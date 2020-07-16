Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith Tests Positive For COVID-19

By 57 minutes ago
  • Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith addresses reporters while wearing a mask on Wednesday, June 24th.
    Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith announced Wednesday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Despite our best efforts, we contracted Covid on our little getaway road trip. I just got my positive test back from OSU Medical," Keith wrote in a public Facebook post.

"I’ve lost smell and taste," Keith wrote. "I have bursts of energy followed by down time. Pat has dry cough, some achy issues. We quarantined as soon as we got back. We will weather this... I just don’t want to expose anyone else."

Keith confirmed her positive test to Public Radio Tulsa via text message.

"This is a bummer. Just don't want to expose anyone else," Keith wrote in the message.

The Tulsa World reports that Keith plans to work toward implementing a Tulsa County-wide mask requirement similar to that passed by the Tulsa City Council last night.

Keith announced her diagnosis on the same day that Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that he is the first known governor in the U.S. to test positive for the disease. Stitt said he still has no intentions to roll back the state's reopening plan or implement a mask mandate, despite his own infection or the skyrocketing virus numbers in Oklahoma.

