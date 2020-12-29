Tulsa County Court Clerk to Open Satellite Office in Broken Arrow's Rose District

Broken Arrow’s Rose District will be the home of a satellite office for the Tulsa County Court Clerk.

The office will process civil filings and should be up and running by February.

City of Broken Arrow Economic Development Manager Norm Stephens said the idea stemmed from a plan to market the Rose District as a one-stop wedding destination in order to help businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The problem we would have with that is if you had to drive to downtown Tulsa to go to the court clerk’s office to get your wedding license, that really takes away your ability to be a one-stop destination," Stephens said.

Broken Arrow is giving the satellite court clerk’s office free space on Main Street. The office will just process marriage licenses at first.

"And then later, we’re going to add … passport applications. The idea is that we can allow people that live in those areas — in the Broken Arrow, Bixby area, east Tulsa, those areas there — to be able to have access without having to come all the way to downtown Tulsa for those types of services," said Tulsa County Court Clerk Don Newberry.

Newberry said other services may be added in the future. Starting out, the satellite office will not require Tulsa County to hire any additional employees.

