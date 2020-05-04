Tulsa County Courthouse To Reopen Tuesday With Screening And Distancing Requirements

The Tulsa Board of County Commissioners announced that a resolution limiting public access to the Tulsa County Courthouse due to the coronavirus pandemic will expire on Monday, May 3rd, with a phased reopening beginning the morning of Tuesday, May 4th.

Actual courtrooms, housed physically in the building but under the jurisdiction of the Oklahoma Supreme Court, will remain closed, but some county services and departments housed in the building, like the county clerk, assessor, and treasurer, will begin to receive the public.

Devin Egan, communications manager for Tulsa County, said there will be restrictions in place in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus among staff and visitors.

"We want people to abide by the signage in terms of staying six feet apart, social distancing, remember their appropriate hand washing and hygiene. Also keep in mind that we're not requiring masks at this point but we are encouraging people to please wear them if they can do so.

"We do have a list of questions taht are posted outside the buildings on the door asking a series of questions," Egan said. "We do ask that people read those, and if they can answer 'yes' to those, then we ask that they not enter the building at this time." The questions concern, among other things, visitors' presence of symptoms, contact with any confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and any recent travel outside of Oklahoma.

Egan says compliance will be enforced by Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The full press release and contact information for various county services located within the building is available on the Tulsa County website here. Visitors are encouraged to reach out before visiting the building.

