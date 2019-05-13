Tulsa County Leaders Hear Protests Over ICE Detention Program

The growing immigration debate reaches the Tulsa County Courthouse. People speak against a Sheriff’s agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, urging an end to the ‘287-g’ detention program with ICE. Reverend Chris Moore is with ‘ACTION’. He says ‘287-g’ creates fear and keeps people from reporting crime to law enforcement. Examples were cited for some arrested for what are called minor law violations, then deported.

Sheriff Vic Regalado denies the program leads to unwarranted deportation and claims immigrants have nothing to fear unless they commit a serious crime.

The public comment hearing ended with no action by Tulsa County leaders.