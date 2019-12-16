Tulsa County Medical Marijuana Dispensary is Denied

Tulsa County Commissioners kill a zoning request for a medical marijuana dispensary. The owner sought a change to allow a dispensary on the corner of West 51st and Skyline Road, but Commissioners unanimously declined. John Fothergill represents the Commission on the planning board. He says the kind of business proposed isn’t the reason for the ‘no’.

Fothergill says it is a bad intersection where there have been fatality accidents in the past, and the fear of increased crashes because of customers coming and going at a retail business was behind the denial. The property owner could appeal.