With Oklahoma’s 2020 presidential primary coming in March, Tulsa County needs precinct people at the polls. Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman says they could use another three or four hundred. Extras are needed at the larger polls, and to replace those who have left for various reasons. Big turnouts are expected.

You do get paid and there is a training period, which begins in February. Anyone interested may go online to the election board website or call the election board.