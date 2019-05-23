Tulsa County Offices in Flood Areas Evacuated

Evacuations are ordered from some Tulsa County Offices in a low-lying area off Charles Page near the river levee. First, the families in the County Social Services Shelter, then meds from the pharmacy, now files and furniture…all are being moved from the evacuated building. Families in the Shelter were re-located to the Salvation Army Shelter. Medicines from the pharmacy have to be kept refrigerated, so that’s a particular concern.

County Social Services Director Linda Johnston says as water rises, it was decided not to take any chances. In the past, the river has come within six inches of the front door.