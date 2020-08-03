Tulsa County Sheriff Arrests Alleged Teacher in Sting for Soliciting Sex from Child

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Child Predator Unit arrested a 26-year-old man they believed was a local teacher in a sting operation.

The sheriff’s office said Aaron Hernandez sent lewd pictures of himself to and discussed sex with an undercover deputy posing as a 14-year-old girl on the apps Whisper and Snapchat. Hernandez was arrested Monday morning when he reportedly went to meet the teen to have sex with her.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hernandez is a local teacher employed by Tulsa Public Schools. TPS issued a statement saying Hernandez was never officially employed and never interacted with students.

The district says Hernandez’s conditional offer of employment has been rescinded.

Hernandez is being held in the Tulsa County Jail.