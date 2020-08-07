Tulsa County Surpasses 10,000 Cases of COVID-19, Statewide Deaths Hit 600

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Friday 854 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state's total number of confirmed cases to 42,255.

Tulsa County had 166 of Friday's cases, bringing its total to 10,135. Tulsa County became the second in the state to break 10,000 cases, one day after Oklahoma County did so.

Cleveland County, which has the state's third-highest case total, has 2,932 cases.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, climbed from 809 to 824. The current date range includes at least one day of lower-than-expected numbers due to testing delays. Tulsa County's seven-day average climbed back from 191 to 204.

The state health department reported seven deaths on Friday. None happened in the past 24 hours. Two deaths were men between 50 and 64 years old, and the rest were adults 65 or older. COVID-19 has officially killed 600 Oklahomans.

Three deaths reported Friday happened in Oklahoma County, which leads the state with 112. One was in Tulsa County, which now has 106 deaths, second-most in the state.

As of Thursday evening, 561 Oklahomans were hospitalized for COVID-19, 82 fewer than the day before. Of those hospitalized Wednesday, 451 had positive coronavirus tests. Overall, 216 Oklahomans were in intensive care units, unchanged from the day before.

The state reported 19% of its adult ICU beds were available as of Thursday.

Tulsa County reported 170 residents hospitalized as of Thursday. Tulsa County has had at least 163 residents hospitalized each day since July 21 and set a high of 175 on July 27, according to Tulsa Health Department data. Local hospitalization numbers change frequently based on new data.

Over the course of the pandemic, 3,555 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The state health department reported 681 additional patients as recovered on Thursday, bringing the total to 35,001. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 6,654 active cases of COVID-19, 166 more than on Thursday.

Tulsa County reported a total of 8,620 patients recovered as of Friday, an increase of 163 from the day before. The county has 1,409 active cases, two more than the day before.

The state's overall positive test rate ticked up from 6.9% to 7% on Thursday. Out of 11,461 tests reported Thursday, 9.9% were positive.

The World Health Organization's benchmark indicating adequate testing is a 5% positive test rate.