Tulsa Gets Grappling Tourney Through 2024

By 3 minutes ago

The announcement is made as Tulsa is named host for the Big 12 Wrestling Championships.
Credit KWGS News

Tulsa will host the Big 12 Wrestling Championships an additional four years, an extension that could bring another $6 million dollars into the community. David Jeter is chair of the Visit Tulsa Board. He says money spent by those attending the tournament will have a ripple effect, in hotels, restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. It’s estimated the tourney will bring in $1.5-million per year in revenue for the local economy.

Tulsa will now keep the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center through 2024.