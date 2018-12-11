Tulsa Gets Grappling Tourney Through 2024

Tulsa will host the Big 12 Wrestling Championships an additional four years, an extension that could bring another $6 million dollars into the community. David Jeter is chair of the Visit Tulsa Board. He says money spent by those attending the tournament will have a ripple effect, in hotels, restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. It’s estimated the tourney will bring in $1.5-million per year in revenue for the local economy.

Tulsa will now keep the Big 12 Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center through 2024.