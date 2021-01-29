Tulsa Health Department And Caring Van Partner To Get COVID-19 Vaccines To Communities Of Color

The Tulsa Health Department and the Oklahoma Caring Foundation are teaming up to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The foundation’s Caring Vans will visit several locations next week that predominantly serve residents of color, vaccinating 80 to 120 people at each one. Most of the sites are churches. THD is trying to reach Black, Latinx and southeast Asian communities.

"In north Tulsa and east Tulsa and the Jenks area where a lot of these communities live, churches are a center of a lot of these communities," THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said during a vaccination briefing earlier in the week.

Dart said there are issues to overcome like distrust of large-scale vaccination programs and language barriers.

"Hopefully, we’ll be able to address those issues and ensure that regardless of your space and where you’re at in our community, access to vaccine will not be an issue," Dart said.

Each location will handle its own appointments for adults who are currently eligible: health care workers, first responders, and those 65 or older. Caring Vans will return on the appropriate date for second doses.

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 918-592-6770

Metropolitan Baptist Church, 918-25-5402

Antioch Baptist Church, 918-583-1620

New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 918-425-1369

Friendship Baptist Church, 918-582-4491

Tulsa Community Service Center, 918-835-4489

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Vaccines

48 More Oklahomans Dead From COVID-19; State Likely To Hit 1,000 Reported Deaths In January

By 5 hours ago
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Friday 2,787 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 384,217.

Tulsa County had 462 of Friday's cases. Its total now stands at 63,201, second to Oklahoma County's 74,315. A larger proportion of Tulsa County residents, however, are known to have been infected with the coronavirus throughout the pandemic. To date, 9.7% of Tulsa County's population has tested positive for COVID-19 versus Oklahoma County's 9.3%.

TPS Superintendent, Teachers And Staff Press For Higher Vaccine Priority

By 4 hours ago
Tulsa Public Schools

With the district a frequent target of criticism from Gov. Kevin Stitt for not offering in-person instruction due to high local rates of COVID-19 infection, representatives from Tulsa Public Schools' administration, faculty and support staff issued a joint statement Thursday calling for educators to be placed higher in the state's vaccine priority structure.

Oklahoma Health Officials Expect COVID Vaccine Increase For Next 3 Weeks

By Jan 27, 2021
Moderna

Oklahoma is getting a bit more COVID-19 vaccine to go around.

Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Wednesday federal officials told them next week’s shipment of 103,350 doses represents a 16% increase, mostly from additional doses of the Moderna vaccine.

"Additionally, we’ve been told that this number should be consistent over the next three weeks. That’s a new change coming from what was previously called Operation Warp Speed, now it’s called The Operation — that is some information they have provided us to help in our planning as we look forward," Reed said.