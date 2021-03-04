Tulsa Health Department: COVID Trends Improving But 'Too Soon' To Change Mask Recommendations

By 9 minutes ago

Credit Roland Leach / U.S. Air Force

Oklahoma is now a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and hospitalizations and new cases keep falling, but health officials are urging people not to get complacent.

Improving trends are not going to change current public health advice on masks.

"We continue to support CDC recommendations and local city ordinances for mask wearing in public. THD will continue to evaluate the data and make data-drive recommendations for Tulsa County residents and municipal leaders. The downward case trends are very encouraging, but it’s too soon for the agency to change our recommendations regarding masks," said Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart.

Mayor G.T. Bynum agreed with Dart and said action on masks is not forthcoming. The city’s order, which  requires people 10 and older to wear masks in public, expires at the end of April.

"The Tulsa City Council and I will continue to discuss the timing of that expiration with the Tulsa Health Department and local hospital leadership. As of today, none of those advisers believe that we are ready to end our mask order in Tulsa quite yet," Bynum said.

Cases are starting to rise in some states that recently lifted or are about to lift restrictions. Dart has a good reminder for why continuing to wear masks and take other precautions is a good idea.

"The total number of years of potential life lost due to COVID-19 here in Tulsa County was 4,050. I can’t overstate how significant that number is for people," Dart said.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

COVID-19 May Keep Killing Oklahomans Even After The Pandemic Ends, Experts Say

By 2 hours ago
Healthier Oklahoma Coalition

Health care and public health experts predict the disease caused by the novel coronavirus may end up being a cause of death for Oklahomans long after whatever marks the official end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's a lot of people who didn't die who have a lot of chronic health conditions that are going to be going on forever," said Dr. David Chansolme, medical director of infection prevention at INTEGRIS Health, at a Tuesday virtual press briefing held by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition. 

Oklahoma City Archdiocese: All Three Available COVID-19 Vaccines Morally Acceptable

By 3 hours ago
Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

As a few Catholic leaders across the country express hesitation or outright disavow the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City said Thursday that the church encourages Oklahoma Catholics to get any of the currently approved vaccines as soon as they can.

State Begins Giving CDC Death Count In Daily COVID-19 Updates

By Mar 3, 2021
NIAID-RML

Updated March 4, 11:42 a.m.  

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 747 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 425,746.

Tulsa County had 99 of Wednesday's cases. Its total now stands at 71,105, second to Oklahoma County's 81,082.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell from 684 to 677, its lowest since late August. The record of 4,256 was set Jan. 13.