Tulsa Health Department Launching Text Message Campaign In Attempt To Boost Vaccination Rate

By 52 minutes ago
  • A Feb. 23, 2021, Tulsa Health Department COVID-19 vaccination event.
    A Feb. 23, 2021, Tulsa Health Department COVID-19 vaccination event.
    Tulsa Health Department

The Tulsa Health Department announced Monday a new text message campaign targeting Tulsa County residents who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Text message reminders are proven effective for increasing vaccination uptake, and we are looking for creative ways to generate awareness and reach herd immunity,” THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said in a statement. “We expect that for those who are open to getting vaccinated but haven’t followed through, these types of reminders will be an effective nudge toward vaccination."

The department said the campaign will consist of four messages sent over a period of six weeks, targeting ZIP codes in Tulsa County with lower-than-average vaccination rates. 

“These messages are not a scam,” Dart said. “THD will never ask for personal information or money. The text messages are intended to help recipients schedule their first dose or make them aware of walk-in opportunities near them."

THD said the messages will be sent by actual human representatives, will identify themselves as coming from the department and be from either 918 or 405 area codes. Recipients can opt out at any time, or engage the representative with questions in either English or Spanish.

THD said that as of May 20, 45.8% of Tulsa County residents ages 18 and up have been fully vaccinated according to federal Centers for Disease Control. CDC data on Tuesday showed that just 39.5% of Oklahomans 18 and up were fully vaccinated, with the state ranking 39th nationally. The White House said Tuesday morning that 50% of American adults were expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of the day.

Tags: 
Vaccines
Tulsa Health Department
Bruce Dart
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Tulsa Health Department Says 1,150 Patients Received Possibly Ineffective COVID Vaccines

By May 20, 2021
Tulsa Health Department

The Tulsa Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon that 1,150 patients who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this month through the department were given doses that were kept frozen for too long, resulting in the need for those patients to be revaccinated for full protection.

Expert: Cleveland County COVID Cluster Of Variant Cases 'Worth Watching' But State Trends Remain OK

By May 18, 2021

A leading state COVID-19 expert said Tuesday that a coronavirus strain identified in a cluster of infections in Cleveland County last week is "worth watching," but statewide trends continue to be headed in the right direction.

"What do we know about this particular variant?" said Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer at OU Health, on a Tuesday press briefing hosted by the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition, referring to the B.1.617.2 variant. 

THD, Tulsa Transit Partner On Program Offering Free Rides To Bus Passengers Who Get Vaccinated

By May 17, 2021
Pool photo by Mike Simons / Tulsa World

The Tulsa Health Department and Tulsa Transit have teamed up on a new idea to improve COVID-19 vaccine access.

Tulsa Transit riders who get vaccinated at one of three THD locations can show their bus ticket and get a free 10-day pass after their first dose and a one-day pass after their second dose. Manager of Emergency Preparedness and Response Alicia Etgen said six months into the vaccination effort, THD is still finding barriers to address.