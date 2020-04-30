Tulsa Health Department: Restaurants Must Keep Diners 6 Feet Apart, Should Take Worker Temperatures

Tulsa County restaurants that reopen their dining rooms Friday must keep parties 6 feet apart, according to guidance from the Tulsa Health Department.

That will be one of the most noticeable changes.

"A lot of the basic principles haven’t changed at all, it’s just the hand washing and wiping down surfaces is at a heightened frequency right now because everyone’s talking about it and it is very important to prevent the spread of this virus," said Food Protection Service Program Manager DeBrena Hilton.

Surfaces that should be sanitized frequently include tables, doorknobs and menus.

The health department recommends checking workers’ temperatures every day and using designated entrances and exits to minimize customers' face-to-face contact with each other.

Other guidelines depend on a restaurant's setup.

"If they choose to provide some form of buffet service, being sure that staff are designated at those areas to assist the customers in their food selection and handle the utensils and plates," Hilton said.

The health department also recommends staff wear masks when interacting with customers until phase three of Oklahoma’s reopening plan.

Restaurants do not have to have inspections before reopening. Customers who have concerns about a restaurant's operations are encouraged to call the health department at 918-582-9355.

The health department also has guidance for fitness centers, childcare facilities, churches and salons on its coronavirus resources page.