Tulsa Health Department: Restaurants Must Keep Diners 6 Feet Apart, Should Take Worker Temperatures

By 10 seconds ago

Credit THD

Tulsa County restaurants that reopen their dining rooms Friday must keep parties 6 feet apart, according to guidance from the Tulsa Health Department.

That will be one of the most noticeable changes.

"A lot of the basic principles haven’t changed at all, it’s just the hand washing and wiping down surfaces is at a heightened frequency right now because everyone’s talking about it and it is very important to prevent the spread of this virus," said Food Protection Service Program Manager DeBrena Hilton.

Surfaces that should be sanitized frequently include tables, doorknobs and menus.

The health department recommends checking workers’ temperatures every day and using designated entrances and exits to minimize customers' face-to-face contact with each other.

Other guidelines depend on a restaurant's setup.

"If they choose to provide some form of buffet service, being sure that staff are designated at those areas to assist the customers in their food selection and handle the utensils and plates," Hilton said.

The health department also recommends staff wear masks when interacting with customers until phase three of Oklahoma’s reopening plan.

Restaurants do not have to have inspections before reopening. Customers who have concerns about a restaurant's operations are encouraged to call the health department at 918-582-9355.

The health department also has guidance for fitness centers, childcare facilities, churches and salons on its coronavirus resources page.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Tulsa Health Department

Related Content

Virus Restrictions Lift, But Most — Not All — Tulsa Restaurants Say Dining Rooms Will Remain Closed

By 1 hour ago
Libby Billings courtesy Libby Billings; Thomas Hunter courtesy Oklahoma Restaurant Association

Following prolonged mandated closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with the blessings of both Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and a reluctant Mayor G.T. Bynum, Tulsa restaurants will be permitted starting Friday to welcome guests back to eat in their dining rooms.

Not too many are seizing that opportunity, though.

"Absolutely not," said restaurateur Libby Billings, whose downtown Tulsa eateries include The Vault, Roppongi, and Elote. 

145 New Cases of COVID-19 Push Oklahoma's Total Past 3,600

By 6 hours ago
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 3,618.

The number of new cases outweighed the number of new people the state considers to have recovered from the illness in the past day, 82. The state considers patients to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently in the hospital and it has been at least two weeks since they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the state, 2,401 people in all have recovered.

Health Department Director: Tulsa Has Not Met Federal Guidelines to Reopen

By Apr 29, 2020

Tulsa’s top public health official said Wednesday that based on federal guidelines, the city is not ready to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reopening plans beginning Friday.

Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said while COVID-19 hospitalizations here have declined, the number of new infections has not, even on a relaxed timeline.