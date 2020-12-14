Tulsa Health Department to Start Vaccinating Health Care Workers Tuesday

The Tulsa Health Department will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to selected health care workers on Tuesday.

That’s two days ahead of a schedule announced last week. Tulsa County received 5,850 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in the initial shipment. The vaccine requires two doses given 21 days apart and has been shown to be 95% effective.

"While this announcement is good news, it’s important to remember that distributing this vaccine will take time. We have lost 28 Tulsa County residents to this virus in the last week, and active cases and hospitalizations continue to remain dangerously high. It is critical for our residents to continue to follow public health guidelines to stay safe," THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said in a statement.

"“I know Tulsa’s health care and long-term care facility communities are exhausted from this response, and I‘m hoping the initial distribution of this vaccine will provide them some comfort in knowing more help is on the way to protect our neighbors," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement.

The Tulsa Health Department or Saint Francis Health System will contact people eligible to receive the vaccine now.

The Tulsa Health Department continues to offer specimen collection for COVID-19 testing by appointment
only. Appointments can be scheduled online. Call 918-582-9355 to speak to a public health professional.

Tulsa Health Department
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

ER Nurse Is 1st Recipient Of Coronavirus Vaccine In Oklahoma

By 3 hours ago
Courtesy Kassie McClung / The Frontier

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City emergency room nurse on Monday became the first person in the state to receive Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

Hannah White, 31, laughed before the vaccination and again afterward as she hugged the person who injected her at Integris Baptist Medical Center. She showed no reaction as the needle entered her arm.

“I don’t have any burning at the site, I have no pain. I didn’t feel it,” White said. She encouraged others to get vaccinated as they become eligible based on the state’s four-phase plan.

Tulsa Health Department Hopes to Start COVID Vaccinations for Health Care Workers Next Week

By Dec 9, 2020
American Academy of Pediatrics

The Tulsa Health Department anticipates it will start giving COVID vaccinations next Thursday.

That's dependent upon a Food and Drug Administration panel approving Pfizer's COVID vaccine, putting it in line to be shipped next Tuesday and received in Oklahoma the next day.

THD Clinical Services Manager Ellen Niemitalo said in consultation with the state health department, health care workers who care for COVID patients are first in line.

Tulsa Health Department Updates COVID Risk Map as Areas Soar Past 'Severe' Threshold

By Dec 4, 2020

The Tulsa Health Department has updated its COVID-19 ZIP code risk map to reflect worsening local infection rates.

The new system adds four shades of red to help show increasing risk, with the darkest three dubbed Extreme Severe Risk, Extreme Severe Risk II and Extreme Severe Risk III.