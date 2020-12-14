Tulsa Health Department to Start Vaccinating Health Care Workers Tuesday

The Tulsa Health Department will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to selected health care workers on Tuesday.

That’s two days ahead of a schedule announced last week. Tulsa County received 5,850 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in the initial shipment. The vaccine requires two doses given 21 days apart and has been shown to be 95% effective.

"While this announcement is good news, it’s important to remember that distributing this vaccine will take time. We have lost 28 Tulsa County residents to this virus in the last week, and active cases and hospitalizations continue to remain dangerously high. It is critical for our residents to continue to follow public health guidelines to stay safe," THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said in a statement.

"“I know Tulsa’s health care and long-term care facility communities are exhausted from this response, and I‘m hoping the initial distribution of this vaccine will provide them some comfort in knowing more help is on the way to protect our neighbors," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement.

The Tulsa Health Department or Saint Francis Health System will contact people eligible to receive the vaccine now.

The Tulsa Health Department continues to offer specimen collection for COVID-19 testing by appointment

only. Appointments can be scheduled online. Call 918-582-9355 to speak to a public health professional.