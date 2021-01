Former President Donald Trump’s loss is Tulsa’s gain.

The PGA announced Monday afternoon its 2022 championship will be at Southern Hills Country Club. The organization stripped the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey of the event two weeks ago following the attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

It will be Southern Hills’ fifth time hosting a PGA Championship. The last one was in 2007, and Tiger Woods won it.

The 2022 event will be May 16–22.

Tulsa is also scheduled to host the 2030 PGA Championship.