Tulsa Juvenile Offenders Finally Moved into New Detention Quarters

Juvenile offenders are finally moved from the old Detention Center to the new Tulsa Family Justice facility. It comes more than a month after courts opened in the new center, but Juvenile Justice Director Justin Jones says weather and some sub-contract work slowed things down in detention. He says all had to be ready because of the nature of the detention facility. It also included training for the detention officers because of the high-tech equipment now in use in the new facility.

41 juveniles were moved over this past weekend. The new Justice Center has a capacity for 61 juveniles in detention.