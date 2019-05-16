Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

Tulsa Little Jam Begins a New Season of Showcasing Many of Our Community's Talented Musicians

By 9 minutes ago
  • Aired on Wednesday, May 15th.
    Aired on Wednesday, May 15th.

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we learn about Tulsa Little Jam, a popular podcast, concert series, and far-reaching digital media platform that aims to spotlight our community's most talented musicians and singer-songwriters. Tulsa Little Jam will present its Season Two Opening Concert this coming Friday night, the 17th, at Guthrie Green (beginning at 5:30pm). A number of different local bands will be presented -- and filmed -- in live performance, and the concert will be part of the 2019 Mayfest weekend. Our guest are two of the folks who make Tulsa Little Jam happen: Juan Reinoso is the Show Host and Producer, and Meg Sutherland is the Public Relations Contact and Storyteller. Also on our show today, commentator Mark Darrah is remembering a recent era in world history that has definite connections with the U.S. right now -- i.e., the era in Romania between 1966 and 1990, when abortion and contraception were completely banned under the dictatorship of Nicolae Ceaușescu.

Tags: 
Tulsa's Local Arts Scene
Podcasts
Singers and Songwriters
American Music
Oklahoma Music
Mayfest (Tulsa Festival)
Guthrie Green (in Downtown Tulsa)
Social Media
Audio Recording
Records and the Recording Industry
Online Streaming
American Culture
Popular Culture
Outdoor Music Festivals
Downtown Tulsa
Rock Music
Popular Music
Mark Darrah

Related Content

Found@TU: A Conversation with Dr. Akhilesh Bajaj, Chapman Professor of Computer Information Systems

By Apr 30, 2019

We at KWGS are pleased to post a new episode in our monthly Found@TU podcast series, in which various University of Tulsa faculty members discuss their research in a clear, accessible, and engaging manner. Our guest this time around is Dr. Akhilesh Bajaj, the Chapman Professor of Computer Information Systems here at TU, who talks with us about his research on the advantages and disadvantages of customizing (rather than using off-the-shelf) information systems in an organization.

Every Picture Tells a Story

By May 10, 2019

There are countless examples of writers using paintings or other visual art as inspiration to create entirely new work. Think "Girl with a Pearl Earring," "The Da Vinci Code," or even "Ode on a Grecian Urn" by John Keats. This is what the award-winning writer Donna Baier Stein did when she decided to write a new collection of short stories based on lithographs by iconic American artist Thomas Hart Benton. The issues that Benton dealt with and depicted throughout the Great Depression and afterward still resonate today.

"The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick"

By May 2, 2019

Our guest is Mallory O'Meara, an author, screenwriter, and film producer who lives and works in Los Angeles. She tells us about her new book, which is a biography of Milicent Patrick -- one of Disney's first female animators and the only woman in history to create one of Hollywood's classic movie monsters: The Creature from the Black Lagoon. As was noted of this volume in a starred review in BookPage: "Fascinating....

Big Changes in the Works for Mayfest

By Feb 4, 2019

Mayfest -- the downtown Tulsa celebration that's been a spring highlight in our community since the 1970s -- is scheduled this year for May 17th, 18th,and 19th. And as we learn on today's ST, big changes are planned. Our guest is the executive director of Mayfest, Heather Pingry, who tells us that the festival is moving to the Tulsa Arts District (which is located a bit further north of its original location). Pingry adds that this move will also help to fill the gap left by the closure of the Blue Dome Arts Festival.

'Big Easy Express': Three Bands, One Train, A Ton Of Music

By Jun 27, 2012

Attention fans of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, Mumford & Sons and Old Crow Medicine Show: You are bound for glory! Big Easy Express is a new film featuring all three bands and their whistle-stop journey from Oakland to New Orleans aboard a vintage train.

All Songs +1: Our Most Memorable Tiny Desk Jazz Sets

By Nov 3, 2016

Patrick Jarenwattananon has been the backbone of our jazz coverage almost since NPR Music started in 2007. Patrick came to us as a 22-year-old intern and shortly after began covering legendary and rising jazz luminaries like a veteran journalist. His writing for A Blog Supreme captured the spirit of the jazz community and was a rich resource for thoughtful coverage on this living American musical culture.