Tulsa Man Accused Of Trying To Steal Firetruck

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been arrested after being accused of trying to steal a firetruck.

Tulsa police say they were called to a fire station around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

After arriving at the scene, police found a group of Tulsa firefighters holding down a suspect.

Firefighters told police that they found the man after hearing glass break and the sound of the ladder truck’s horn going off.

Police allege the man had started the truck and tried driving through the fire station’s overhead doors before firefighters discovered what he was doing.

The suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, attempted auto theft and damage to property.

“We appreciate the citizens of Tulsa for providing us with the equipment to do our jobs and we really would like it if the miscreants don’t try and steal it,” Tulsa police said in a statement.