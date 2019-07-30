A Tulsa Marijuana Dispensary Takes a Hit

Thieves in a stolen car smash through the wall of a Tulsa marijuana dispensary and steal some product and five dollars from a tip jar. The Manager of Lovelight Cannabis, Jeff Carnahan, says the culprits didn’t really get away with much…there’s more damage than theft. He says the smash and grab wasn’t well planned, no ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ type deal is how he puts it.

He says there is good security video of the dispensary thieves, which has been turned over to police.

Carnahan says they’re considering putting up cement barriers around the building to eliminate ‘smash and grab’ type thefts.