Tulsa native Bill Hader Relishing Major Success with ‘Barry’

One minute, he’s talking on the phone from Los Angeles. Then, there’s a strange noise in the background. This interview is going to end prematurely.

“Uh, I’m going to have to get off the phone, we’ve just been rear-ended,” says Tulsa native Bill Hader, who talks as he’s climbing out of the car.

“Oh man,” Hader utters, and the phone connection goes dead.

Not to worry.

“The car is definitely worse than Bill, but they’re both fine,” his publicist said when reporting his welfare to the Tulsa World.

Maybe it wasn’t Hader’s day at that time, but what a year he’s been having the past 12 months.

It was March 2018 that HBO premiered “Barry,” Hader’s dark comedy about a Midwestern hitman/former Marine sniper with PTSD who goes to Los Angeles for a hit and ends up trying to become an actor.

The guy who attended Patrick Henry Elementary and Edison Middle School and graduated from Cascia Hall is the star and the co-creator of the acclaimed show.

He also writes, directs and produces “Barry,” for which the second season recently began.

Hader has proven he can do it all, with the proof that he received trophies for his acting (a best comedy actor Emmy), his writing (Writers Guild of America) and his debut as a director (Directors Guild of America).

So how have perceptions changed from Hader being a “performer” for eight years on “Saturday Night Live” to becoming a “serious actor” and multitalented creator of an HBO hit?

“That’s nice to hear, but I don’t really know. I’ve got my head in the sand about that kind of thing. I mean, if someone stops me on the street, it’s still ‘Hey, do Stefon into my cellphone,’” Hader said, referencing his audience-favorite New York club kid character that made everyone laugh — including Hader while in character.

He remains as humble and self-deprecating as ever, emphasizing that awards glory was followed by the first day of shooting on the second season of “Barry,” and he and co-creator Alec Berg “spent that first day shooting a scene that we couldn’t make work.”

“We found out we were not magically better at our jobs ” Hader said with a chuckle.

Hitman Barry Berkman is a bundle of insecurities, much like Hader has said he was in early acting roles, and especially ahead of “SNL” live shows.