Tulsa Nurse Practitioner Charged With Trading Prescriptions for Meth

A Tulsa nurse practitioner and a member of her office staff face charges for allegedly trading prescriptions for meth.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said during an undercover investigation by his office, nurse practitioner and owner of Advanced Health and Wellness Patsy Wiseman, 47, prescribed Xanax to an undercover officer, who disclosed they had no medical need for the drug.

The officer also told Wiseman they planned to sell the prescription medication.

After Wiseman electronically sent the prescription to the pharmacy, Hunter's office says she directed the officer to coordinate with her receptionist, Amanda Emhoolah, 41, who would receive the meth.

The investigation revealed this practice was common for Wiseman and Emhoolah.

“The vast majority of nurses, doctors and others in the health care community are doing exactly what they need in order to take care of their patients,” Hunter said. “Unfortunately, there are some who turn to criminal transactions that pose a real threat to society. It is our job as law enforcement officials to hold the outliers accountable for these actions to ensure the safety and security of Oklahomans.

"I appreciate the Tulsa Police Department and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics for their work on this case and bringing it to the attention of my office.”

According to court documents, a search warrant was issued for the office location where authorities found various drug paraphernalia, including needles containing meth. A subsequent search of Wiseman’s home found more paraphernalia, including meth and medication prescribed by Wiseman to alleged patients.

The duo have been charged with eight counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance not in course of legitimate business, conspiracy and failure to guard against diversion, and other crimes for their alleged illicit dealings.

If convicted, both defendants face prison time, fines and fees.