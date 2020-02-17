Tulsa Parking Authority Looking for Artists to Liven up Downtown Garage

Artists have a chance to make a big statement in downtown Tulsa.

The Tulsa Parking Authority is taking proposals for a work of public art on the Main Park Plaza Garage at Fourth and Main. The garage has had blank, white walls for decades.

"It can be anything from a painted mural or something that’s more in-depth and maybe more kinetic and interactive than a mural can be," said Downtown Coordinating Council Executive Director Brian Kurtz, who serves on the parking authority.

Five finalists will be picked by the parking authority and Tulsa Arts Commission, and $250,000 are available for the project.

"It’s a very large space that we’re talking about, and we’re hopeful that allocation can certainly cover the proposals that come in. But there’s always the opportunity to look at — whether it’s local or national — resources for additional funding to help make the project come to fruition," Kurtz said.

The parking authority has spent around $1.5 million recently on upgrades at Main Park Plaza Garage like new storefront awnings and lighting.

"We felt that this was a time to go above and beyond what were the improvements that we’re making from a construction and development standpoint and felt that this blank, blank wall was the perfect canvas for additional public art in our downtown," Kurtz said.

Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 3. Information on the application process is at codaworx.com/rfp-toolkit/rfp/tusla-ok-fourth-street-garage.