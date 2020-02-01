Tulsa Police Apprehend Oklahoma Department of Corrections Escapee

Tulsa police apprehended early Saturday a man who escaped from Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody and was recently charged with rape and kidnapping.

Police say Gilcrease Division officers had been receiving information about the whereabouts of 63-year-old Darryl Sanders, who had not reported back to the Tulsa Transitional Center after work days earlier. A security guard reported seeing Sanders in his car at the QuikTrip at 4545 N Lewis Ave just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police say officers didn't find Sanders there, so they set up at major intersections to watch for his car. An officer at 3600 N Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard saw Sanders driving toward Osage Casino at 4 a.m.

According to police, when the officer pulled Sanders over on casino property, a short vehicle chase in the parking lot began, with Sanders and a passenger eventually running from the car into a wooded area north of the casino.

A K9 unit found Sanders in the woods about 15 minutes later. He was arrested and taken to OSU Medical Center before being booked into the Tulsa County Jail.