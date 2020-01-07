Tulsa Police Chief Town Halls Start Tonight

The first of three town halls being held by Mayor G.T. Bynum for public input on his search for Tulsa’s next chief of police is tonight.

Tonight's forum is at 6 p.m. in Hardesty Library's Frossard Auditorium, 8316 E 93rd St.

"Hiring the next chief of the Tulsa Police Department will be one of the most important decisions I make during my time as mayor," Bynum said in a statement. "It is important to me that I hear from my fellow Tulsans what they hope to see in and from our next chief of police."

The other meetings are tomorrow in Rudisill Library's Ancestral Hall at 1520 N Hartford Ave., and Thursday in the OU-Tulsa Learning Center at 4502 E 41st St. Both start at 6 p.m.

Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan is retiring Feb. 1. Seven current TPD majors or deputy chiefs have applied to be the next chief.

The nonprofit Crime Prevention Network is joining Bynum to host the town halls.