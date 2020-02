Tulsa police have identified the victim of the city’s seventh homicide of 2020.

Lakeia Gaines, 24, was shot and killed in a road rage altercation Tuesday. Police say an argument in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 51st Street and Memorial Drive led to 29-year-old Nathaniel Chilcoat shooting into the car Gaines was in with another woman and her 4-year-old daughter.

Chilcoat was arrested for first-degree murder.