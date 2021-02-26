Tulsa Police Officer In ICU After Suffering Medical Emergency During Call

By 42 minutes ago

Ofc. Sean Love is stable but in a medically induced coma after suffering a medical emergency during a call on Friday morning.
Credit Tulsa Police

A Tulsa police officer is in a medically induced coma after suffering an unspecified medical emergency during a call Friday morning.

Ofc. Sean Love responded to a call from an outside ambulance company about a combative patient near 61st Street and Yale Avenue around 8 a.m. TPD says while struggling with the patient, Love lost consciousness and had no pulse.

Paramedics and other officers performed CPR and took Love to the nearby St. Francis emergency room, where doctors resuscitated him.

TPD says Love is in stable condition but will be in a medically induced coma for at least 24 hours because of concerns about his loss of consciousness.

Love has been with TPD more than nine years. He works in the Riverside Division and is a medic for TPD's special operations team.

Mayor G.T. Bynum started an afternoon briefing on the city's winter storm response by asking Tulsans to keep Love in their prayers.

Tags: 
Tulsa Police

Related Content

Minor Suspects Arrested On Felony Charges Related To Vandalism Of Tulsa Holocaust Memorial Statues

By 3 hours ago
Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art

Two teenagers were arrested Thursday in connection with the vandalism of Holocaust memorial sculptures on the grounds of Tulsa's Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art early Wednesday morning.

TPD Reports It's On Track To Test 650 Backlogged Rape Kits Federal Grant Is Covering

By Jan 14, 2021
NPR

The Tulsa Police Department says they’re on track when it comes to testing rape kits out of a backlog of 3,000.

A $1.5 million Department of Justice grant awarded in 2018 was supposed to pay for processing up to 650, as well as accompanying investigations and victim advocacy services. Capt. Jillian Phippen, who oversees the special victims unit, gave the city council an update this week.

"To date, we’ve tested 454 of those kits, and by the end of this grant, which is September of this year, we will have tested the full 650," Phippen said.

Dedicated Entry for Police with Individuals in Crisis Added to Tulsa Urgent Psychiatric Care Center

By Dec 21, 2020

A 24/7 psychiatric care center in Tulsa has added a dedicated police entry port and treatment beds to help law enforcement get people in crisis to appropriate help faster.

The Police One Stop is at Family and Children’s Services downtown CrisisCare Center. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said up to now, officers have often been default mental health responders and have had to decide whether to take someone in crisis to jail, an emergency room or somewhere else.