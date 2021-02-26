Tulsa Police Officer In ICU After Suffering Medical Emergency During Call

A Tulsa police officer is in a medically induced coma after suffering an unspecified medical emergency during a call Friday morning.

Ofc. Sean Love responded to a call from an outside ambulance company about a combative patient near 61st Street and Yale Avenue around 8 a.m. TPD says while struggling with the patient, Love lost consciousness and had no pulse.

Paramedics and other officers performed CPR and took Love to the nearby St. Francis emergency room, where doctors resuscitated him.

TPD says Love is in stable condition but will be in a medically induced coma for at least 24 hours because of concerns about his loss of consciousness.

Love has been with TPD more than nine years. He works in the Riverside Division and is a medic for TPD's special operations team.

Mayor G.T. Bynum started an afternoon briefing on the city's winter storm response by asking Tulsans to keep Love in their prayers.