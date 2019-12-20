Tulsa Police Searching for Man Who Kidnapped 1-Year-Old Son, Setting off Amber Alert

Police say Terrell Buchanan, 24, kidnapped his 1-year-old son and threatened to kill him. The child was returned unharmed by Buchanan's family.
Credit Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police are searching for a man who triggered an Amber Alert late Thursday by kidnapping his one-year-old son.

Police said the Amber Alert was issued because the child was in danger. They said 24-year-old Terrell Buchanan has a violent history and threatened to kill the child if the boy's mother called police. 

Relatives of Buchanan brought the child back unharmed around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Buchanan had left with him from his sister's apartment near 91st Street and Delaware Avenue.

Buchanan is described as a black male last seen wearing a red hoodie, black sweats and black shoes, and he may be armed with a knife.