Tulsa Police Searching for Man Who Shot 18-Month-Old

Tulsa police are searching for a man after he reportedly opened fire on an SUV at an east Tulsa apartment complex Thursday afternoon, with one bullet striking an 18-month-old in the back seat in the head.

Police say they got varying accounts of the shooting, but it appears the child’s mother was the target of the shooting at the Meadows Apartments in the 2800 block of south 116th East Avenue. Several shots were fired at the woman's SUV.

Officers were called to a nearby urgent care facility shortly before 4:30 p.m. The mother had taken the child there.

The child was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The suspect was described only as a black male.