Tulsa Police Will Ticket People Going Around River Parks Barricades

Tulsa Police are now issuing citations for people who go around barricades to get into River Parks.

The entire system has been closed as the city deals with near-record flooding from heavy rains and necessary releases from Keystone Dam.

"The River Parks right now are not a recreational area. The River Parks have transitioned into being a buffer between you and that very dangerous river. So, please utilize them that way. Let them do their job now to protect you, and stay out of them," said Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Sgt. Shane Tuell said too many people are going around the barricades to look at flood conditions and putting themselves in danger.

"The River Parks area has become very unstable. There’s underwashing, undertow that is taking sediment away from underneath the ground, and any slight amount of weight can make those holes open," Tuell said.

Officials are also warning people to stay out of flood waters, which are carrying sewage and other pollutants. They have also received several reports of venomous water moccasins in and around flooded areas.

"You are risking your life, and at that point, you are risking the life of a first responder to make sure that you’re safe when you’ve decided to do something you were told not to do," Tuell said.

Tuell also said residents staying behind after evacuation notifications over concerns for their property should know TPD patrols are on the lookout for looters.