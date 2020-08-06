Tulsa Public Schools Seeking Help From Congressional Delegation In Securing Funding For School Meals

Tulsa Public Schools has reached out to Oklahoma's Congressional delegation and the Tulsa City Council to discuss their need for support for the district's nutrition programs.

In a Wednesday meeting of the Tulsa City Council's urban and economic development committee, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said that when schools abruptly closed to in-person learning in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, the district still managed to serve 1.5 million meals via deliveries and distributions. 

However, Gist explained that the funding that goes toward staffing costs for the district's "child nutrition teams" of food-service employees comes from the United States Department of Agriculture, and is calculated based on the number of meals served in a given timeframe.

"Even though we served more than a million meals, a lot of meals, it's not as much as we would have served if we had been in school," Gist said. "That meant reduction to our ability to staff the service of the food. So we have a gap there that we're trying to meet."

"We're working right now to secure the additional waivers that we need to be able to provide it in the way that we need to provide it," Gist said. 

"I will tell you that there is a challenge with the administrative dollars that are needed to carry out the program," Gist said, adding that the district may need to look for "stopgap" measures for the fall.

Councilor Lori Decter Wright offered Gist "any support we can provide" from the council, including rounding up volunteers from councilors' constituencies.

"I can't imagine anyone on this council would not go out and find their top volunteers across the city to show up and do those kinds of things, because at the end of the day, if kids are hungry and families are hungry, it's hard to log in and learn, especially in this new adaptive environment that we're all adjusting to," said Decter Wright.

Tulsa Public Schools' Board of Education recently voted to begin the school year virtually due to the severity of Tulsa County's COVID-19 outbreak, on the recommendation of Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart.

As Some Schools Prepare To Open Doors, County Health Director Recommends Against In-Person Classes

By Jul 30, 2020
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

With new coronavirus infections increasing more rapidly among younger people than other demographics, Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department said that the return to school for districts in Tulsa County should be all-virtual for now due to the severity of the local outbreak.

Oklahoma Schools Served 1.7 Million Meals in Week around March Closures

By Apr 23, 2020
U.S. Department of Agriculture

Oklahoma schools served more than 1.7 million meals to students late last month as schools closed for the rest of the year.

According to numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Education Office of Child Nutrition, 1,784,608 meals were served at 645 sites across 406 school districts from March 23–31.

The State Board of Education approved on March 25 closing schools for the rest of the academic year to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

TPS Board Votes to Delay Students' Return Until at Least November

By Aug 3, 2020

Tulsa Public Schools’ 39,000-plus students will not go back to their classrooms until at least November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The TPS Board on Monday night approved 6–1 Superintendent Deborah Gist's recommendation to start the year Aug. 31 with nine weeks of distance learning.

Gist invited health experts to the largely virtual board meeting to share their knowledge about the coronavirus. Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart told board members he’s a big supporter of education.