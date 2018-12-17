A Tulsa "Pump Jump"

Gasoline prices in Tulsa have risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.98/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 321 stations in Tulsa. This compares with the national average that has fallen 5.7 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.36/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on December 17 in Tulsa have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.11/g in 2017, $1.99/g in 2016, $1.71/g in 2015, $2.12/g in 2014 and $2.82/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 13.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 16.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 26.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 5.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.